#1 App to Beat Social Anxiety
Boost your social confidence through daily real-world challenges. Hatchr uses exposure therapy, the gold-standard method, to help you build confidence step by step—track progress, earn streaks, and grow at your pace, but surrounded by a community.
Hatchr by
Hatchr
was hunted by
Thibault Mundele
in Health & Fitness, Productivity, Tech. Made by
Thibault Mundele
,
Ritch Rivia
and
Jeremie
. Featured on May 26th, 2025.
Hatchr
is not rated yet. This is Hatchr's first launch.