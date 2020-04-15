Building with RiteKit: get company logos, auto-hashtagging, auto-emoji, Rite.ly and more in your SaaS or web/mobile app

Perhaps you would like the best solution for automatically populating company logo for new signups of your web/mobile application, based on the email domain they sign up with. That's our Company Logo API. Or, if your product offers social media publishing, you'll want to see the RiteKit APIs that improve engagement and ROI of your customers' social media posts.