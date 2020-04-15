Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Hashtag Suggestions for ima...

Hashtag Suggestions for image API

Returns Instagram & Twitter hashtags from any image.

Test in the RiteKit API Demo Dashboard - no registration or dev token required.
Hashtags based on semantic relevancy and real-time hashtag popularity.

Show users hashtag suggestions relevant to their interests or products, or build a hashtag generation tool.
Building with RiteKit: get company logos, auto-hashtagging, auto-emoji, Rite.ly and more in your SaaS or web/mobile appPerhaps you would like the best solution for automatically populating company logo for new signups of your web/mobile application, based on the email domain they sign up with. That's our Company Logo API. Or, if your product offers social media publishing, you'll want to see the RiteKit APIs that improve engagement and ROI of your customers' social media posts.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Saul Fleischman
Saul Fleischman
Maker
This is one of the two solutions used in RiteTag (along with https://ritekit.com/api-demo/has...). Now anyone can build a quality hashtag generation product.
UpvoteShare
Leandro
Leandro
@osakasaul Hey Saul, congrats on launching! Would be cool to see some images in your gallery. Make sure you upload at least 2, so it saves correctly.
Upvote (1)Share
Saul Fleischman
Saul Fleischman
Maker
@leandro8209 Yes, sirree! Getting the ducks in a row, and thank you!
Upvote (1)Share