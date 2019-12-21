Harmony Meditation Mindfulness

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Hugo C
Maker
Hello there, My name is Hugo from Melbourne, and I founded Harmony Mindfulness. Harmony is an iOS app to help develop well being, self care and relaxation. We offer courses & activities covering Mindfulness, Meditations, and Sleep. What makes it different from the other meditation apps? > Mindfulness is not just meditation. Most similar apps provide meditations only, but Harmony Mindfulness app explore mindfulness concepts, how our mind works, why do we have difficult emotions... with attractive illustrations and a clear guidance, to help understand your mind, and feel better. > Mindfulness usually stops around our relationship to thoughts, for most apps. That's not our case :-) We push mindfulness activities with different routines, around hobbies, life goals, adapting to a new situation... with our daily mindfulness activities > Most Meditation apps are quite expensive. The average being around $70 to $100 / year (USD). We currently offer it for an annual cost of just $50 / year (monthly subscription is available, too). We wanted to make it accessible for most people, while covering our costs. We hope you will enjoy this app. Happy to discuss it further Regards, Hugo
UpvoteShare