Hamming AI (YC S24)

    Automated testing for voice agents

    Hamming tests your AI voice agents 100x faster than manual calls. Create Character.ai-style personas and scenarios. Run 100s of simultaneous phone calls to find bugs in your voice agents. Get detailed analytics on where to improve.
    Developer Tools
    Artificial Intelligence
    Audio
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Notion
    Play
    Linear
    Michael Seibel
    Sumanyu Sharma
    Marius Buleandra
    . Featured on August 19th, 2024.
