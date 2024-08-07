Launches
Hamming AI (YC S24)
Ranked #6 for today
Hamming AI (YC S24)
Automated testing for voice agents
Hamming tests your AI voice agents 100x faster than manual calls. Create Character.ai-style personas and scenarios. Run 100s of simultaneous phone calls to find bugs in your voice agents. Get detailed analytics on where to improve.
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Hamming AI (YC S24)
Hamming AI (YC S24)
Automated testing for voice agents
Hamming AI (YC S24) by
Hamming AI (YC S24)
Michael Seibel
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Sumanyu Sharma
Marius Buleandra
Featured on August 19th, 2024.
Hamming AI (YC S24)
is not rated yet. This is Hamming AI (YC S24)'s first launch.
