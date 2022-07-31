Products
Half baked ideas
Ranked #8 for today
Half baked ideas
Internet's best half-baked app ideas at one place
Half baked ideas is an open platform to share your "what if there was an app that could" ideas. You can submit your ideas and vote for ideas you like. Have an idea? Share it or check out some cool app ideas crowdsourced by the internet.
Launched in
Tech
,
Side Project
by
Half baked ideas
About this launch
Half baked ideas
Internet's best half-baked app ideas at one place
0
reviews
5
followers
Half baked ideas by
Half baked ideas
was hunted by
Rutik Wankhade
in
Tech
,
Side Project
. Made by
Rutik Wankhade
. Featured on July 31st, 2022.
Half baked ideas
is not rated yet. This is Half baked ideas's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#181
