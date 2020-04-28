Discussion
Zack Brown
Hunter
Pro
Hey Product Hunt. Two years ago our team launched Haiku for Mac, then a year ago a major refresh as Haiku Animator. Today by popular request: we're proud to introduce Haiku Animator for Windows! If you want to add delightful animations to your website or native app (powered by Lottie) — you've come to the right place. Used by incredible minds from incredible companies like Lego, VRBO, Logitech, Deloitte, and Accenture — Haiku Animator is the world's favorite way to create UI animations that ship to production. Animator comes with a free 7-day trial. Give it a try today! https://www.haikuforteams.com/an... 💸💰💸 THIS WEEK ONLY — to celebrate our Windows launch, get TWO FREE MONTHS of Haiku Animator Pro. Use this link to redeem; expires May 1 2020: https://account.haikuforteams.co... 💸💰💸
