GumHub

Sell access to your GitHub repos with Gumroad

GumHub is a one-click solution to sell access to your GitHub repos with Gumroad. You can set up unlimited instances in minutes, and sell access to unlimited repos for no additional fee.
Miguel Piedrafita
Maker
18-year-old maker.
👋 Hi ProductHunt! ✨ GumHub is a great way of earning a little side-income from your GitHub repos. You just set it up in a few minutes, and you're ready for launch! 🤑 I've created the coupon code PH to give the first five people a 50% discount, and I'll also be giving a copy for free to someone that RTs this tweet :) 🚀 Let me know if you have any questions, and if you launch something with GumHub, tweet it at me!
Tomáš VestenickýDesigner, developer, problem solver.
@m1guelpf congrats on the launch! That tweet link is broken for me though :/
