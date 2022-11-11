Products
Home
→
Product
→
Guidde
Guidde
How-to videos made simple
Visit
Create how-to videos in seconds, easily share with your customers or team. Perfect for support tickets, knowledge base articles, customer communication, new feature announcements and internal knowledge capture. Try it out for free: guidde.com
Launched in
Browser Extensions
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
+3 by
Guidde
About this launch
Guidde
How-to videos made simple
Guidde by
Guidde
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Browser Extensions
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
. Made by
Yoav Einav
,
Dan Sahar
,
Moran Altarac
,
Yoel Eilat
,
Naor Giat
and
Peleg Samson
. Featured on November 14th, 2022.
Guidde
is not rated yet. This is Guidde's first launch.
