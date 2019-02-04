Log InSign up
Kinder dating for Valentine’s Day. Start real relationships.

Grove is a different kind of dating and relationship app. Many apps have turned dating into a popularity and looks only contest. We believe in a kinder way to date. Inspired by 'The Voice,' Grove highlights your bio and interest before showing photos. Our community tab features affordable local events and dating advice developed by researchers.

Reviews

Peyrameshwar Naz
 
Helpful
  • Peyrameshwar Naz
    Peyrameshwar NazCEO Power Drone
    Pros: 

    I love the whole "swipe up to reveal". I actually got a match already and i think its the way they make your profile special for someone

    Cons: 

    They only give you 1 recommendation a day. This isnt the end of the world tho, i do perceive the "like back" rate is higher than other apps

    Ive been using this in the SF Area and looks like there are a lot of people here, not sure about other cities. The grove stories are gorgeous. Really cool app overall and good execution of a new concept.

    Peyrameshwar Naz has used this product for one week.
Tai TranMaker@taitran · CEO, Grove
Hi Product Hunt! Tai here from the Grove team. My team and I have been developing Grove for the past year through feedback from existing and first-time dating app users. We launched a small private beta last fall in San Francisco. Our private beta confirmed that millennials and Gen Z's were eager and open to meet through dating apps. Our members enjoyed how chatting was more conversational through things like smart icebreakers. What we also learned was where apps still fell short, including our original version. Members expressed concerns on how apps have turned dating into a purely looks contest and those who were new didn't know where to start with online dating. In other words, apps made dating feel unkind. We've designed Grove for this expansion to make online dating a kinder experience. Grove's available on the App Store and Google Play Store. Give it a try and I know you all will love it. If you have any questions or feedback, please share and I'll get back to them throughout today! Live kinder! 💚 Tai
