Grove is a different kind of dating and relationship app. Many apps have turned dating into a popularity and looks only contest. We believe in a kinder way to date. Inspired by 'The Voice,' Grove highlights your bio and interest before showing photos. Our community tab features affordable local events and dating advice developed by researchers.
Reviews
- Pros:
I love the whole "swipe up to reveal". I actually got a match already and i think its the way they make your profile special for someoneCons:
They only give you 1 recommendation a day. This isnt the end of the world tho, i do perceive the "like back" rate is higher than other apps
Ive been using this in the SF Area and looks like there are a lot of people here, not sure about other cities. The grove stories are gorgeous. Really cool app overall and good execution of a new concept.Peyrameshwar Naz has used this product for one week.