Great Rejection Emails by Dover
36 thoughtful rejection emails from top companies.
Anvisha Pai
Maker
Founder @ Dover.io
👋 Hi, Product Hunt! I'm Anvisha, cofounder at Dover and one of the creators of the Great Rejection Emails E-booklet. Why did we make this? It's never easy to reject someone, especially during a pandemic, which has left 30+ million Americans without a job. 🦠📉 At Dover, we're helping customers find & engage the best people for their team. After working with 60+ companies, we saw that some of them skipped sending rejection notes altogether to save time and angst. 📝 But with candidates feeling vulnerable, it's more important than ever to run a tight ship with hiring. Rejection may be tough, but radio silence is worse. 👻 Ghosting is a sure fire way to hurt your brand and leave candidates with a bad impression of your company. 😓 At Dover, we searched the internet high & low to find rejection letter examples from great companies like Google, Apple & BCG. 🏆 We put them all into a booklet for hiring managers to reference when they need help finding the right words to say. Some candidates have even shared these emails as "the best rejection letters" they'd ever received. 💌
Andy Berman
CEO/Founder @ Vowel, Founder @ Nanit
This is super helpful!
Victor IryniukProduct Manager, NetHuntCRM.
This is gold! Great collection :)
Henry Dobson
So many bad memories. Just kidding! These are golden, haha!
Anna Pozniak
Well done!
