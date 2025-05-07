Launches
Granola for iOS
The AI notepad for people in back-to-back meetings
Visit
Upvote 64
Trusted by top founders, VCs and recruiters - Granola is now available on your iPhone.
Stay present and capture conversations on-the-go with Granola for iPhone - perfect for coffee catch‑ups, conference days or just distilling your thoughts.
Free Options
Launch tags:
iOS
•
Notes
•
Meetings
Meet the team
About this launch
The AI notepad for people in back-to-back meetings
Granola for iOS by
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
. Made by
Christopher Pedregal
,
Sam Stephenson
,
and
Jonathan Mendoza
. Featured on May 12th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Granola for iOS's first launch.