Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. GPT-4.1 in the API
This is a launch from Whisper by OpenAI
See 1 previous launch
GPT-4.1 in the API

GPT-4.1 in the API

Announcing GPT-4.1, GPT-4.1 mini, & GPT-4.1 nano in the API
A new series of GPT models featuring major improvements on coding, instruction following, and long context—plus our first-ever nano model.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Artificial Intelligence

Meet the team

GPT-4.1 in the API gallery image
GPT-4.1 in the API gallery image
GPT-4.1 in the API gallery image
GPT-4.1 in the API gallery image
GPT-4.1 in the API gallery image
GPT-4.1 in the API gallery image
GPT-4.1 in the API gallery image
AgentRunner
AgentRunner
Ad
Developer-Friendly AI Agent Builder
About this launch
Whisper by OpenAI
A neural net for speech recognition
5 out of 5.0
86
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
GPT-4.1 in the API by
Whisper by OpenAI
was hunted by
Ankit Sharma
in Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Sam Altman
and
Greg Brockman
. Featured on April 15th, 2025.
Whisper by OpenAI
is rated 5/5 by 7 users. It first launched on September 23rd, 2022.