This is a launch from Whisper by OpenAI See 1 previous launch

GPT-4.1 in the API Announcing GPT-4.1, GPT-4.1 mini, & GPT-4.1 nano in the API Visit Upvote 86

A new series of GPT models featuring major improvements on coding, instruction following, and long context—plus our first-ever nano model.

Free Options Launch tags: Artificial Intelligence

Meet the team Show more Show more

AgentRunner Ad Developer-Friendly AI Agent Builder