GPT-3 Job Description Rewriter by Dover

Rewrite and add to your job descriptions with OpenAI's GPT-3

Need creative ideas for job descriptions? Using OpenAI's GPT-3 technology, Dover built a fun, free tool to rewrite and add to your standard JD. The results range from spot on suggestions to goofy twists that get the creative juices flowing! Check it out!
Job Descriptions: More Than Just Online AdsJob Descriptions: More Than Just Online Ads. At Dover, we're helping companies find and engage the best people for their team. That's why we've launched The JD Rewriter..
3 Reviews3.3/5
maxkolysh
Maker
👋 Hi, Product Hunt! I'm Max, CEO at Dover and one of the creators of our Job Description Rewriter! Dover is one of the earliest adopters of OpenAI's GPT-3 technology 🤓 & we used it to build a fun tool to rewrite job descriptions. Why? At Dover, we're helping customers find & engage the best people for their team. After working with 50+ companies, we saw that many of them wanted help with creative ideas for job descriptions. 📝 We built this fun, free, AI-powered tool to help! How? The Job Description Rewriter will help you rewrite, add to, and spice up 🌶 your standard job descriptions. We’ve been experimenting with OpenAI's GPT-3 technology: the AI is trained on the entire internet and is pulling in many different job descriptions over the years. 🔭 The results range from spot on suggestions to goofy twists that will help you get the creative juices flowing. 🤪 Cost? It’s free 😊 💸 Check it out, experiment, and have fun! We’d love to see what results you get!
Dave Fontenot
Holy 💩 This is the first actually useful implementation of GPT-3 I’ve seen. What’s the most mind blowing description change y’all have seen it make so far?
Anvisha Pai
Maker
@davefontenot it rewrote this part of our JD As one of our first few engineers, you'll have a massive level of ownership over our engineering culture, end-to-end ownership over the systems that you build, and influence on product direction. to this: Some of the core principles of our engineering culture are: - Productivity over face-time - Details over big pictures - Quality over ship dates - Ownership over delegation - Transparency over office politics - We value communication over rooms with doors ^^ With a bit of workshopping this would make a pretty good set of company values ;)
v.keerthi Vikram
Tried it out. Unbelievable and amazing. If I was a company looking to create a job description, this would be the go to.
Mehak Vohra
This is such a good idea + one of the best applications I've seen of GPT-3 so far. 🔥
