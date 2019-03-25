Google Hotel Search

Whether you’re planning a trip within a certain budget or you’re looking for a hotel that fulfills all your needs, Google Hotels will make travel planning easy.
Chris Messina
The big news here, besides the new, focused, Airbnb-esque hotel search is that Google has now rolled out historical price insights for all most trips. To help you find the right hotel for your trip, apply our new “Deals” filter. This filter uses machine learning to highlight hotels where one or more of our partners offer rates that are significantly lower than the usual price for that hotel or similar hotels nearby.
Sam Johnson
Could be a game changer. Immediately found a lot more viable options for a trip to Barcelona I'm going on next month than SkyScanner was able to return.
