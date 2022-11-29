Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Goody
Ranked #11 for today
Goody
Send delightful business gifts without an address
Visit
Upvote 26
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
It's almost 2023. Why are corporate gifts still tacky, manual, and wasteful? Our goal: Everything wrong with business gifts, solved. Free to sign up + $20 credit to try us out
Launched in
Productivity
,
Sales
,
SaaS
by
Goody
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app Enterprise Ready
About this launch
Goody
Send delightful business gifts without an address
0
reviews
99
followers
Follow for updates
Goody by
Goody
was hunted by
Mark Bao
in
Productivity
,
Sales
,
SaaS
. Made by
Mark Bao
,
Keyfer Mathewson
,
Edward Lando
and
Katy Carrigan
. Featured on December 7th, 2022.
Goody
is not rated yet. This is Goody's first launch.
Upvotes
26
Comments
3
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#91
Report