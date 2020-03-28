Goodnight Zoom

Discussion
Charlie Holtz
Maker
While we've all been isolated, my grandparents have started to read stories to my younger cousins via videochat, which has been a great way for my grandparents to feel connected and loved. It's also nice for my cousins (4-7 years old) to interact with their grandparents, even if from afar. Many of our seniors are especially isolated right now, so I thought it would be nice to connect them to kids all across the US for a remote storytime. We've started talking with various nursing homes and linking them up with young families to get a regular remote interaction going. Would love to hear your feedback!
