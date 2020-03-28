Log In
Goodnight Zoom

Storytime between your child and an isolated senior.

Parents, let's reach out by setting up a remote storytime between you, your child, and an isolated senior. We partner primarily with nursing homes to find trustworthy, warm readers, and it's an amazing connecting experience.
While we've all been isolated, my grandparents have started to read stories to my younger cousins via videochat, which has been a great way for my grandparents to feel connected and loved. It's also nice for my cousins (4-7 years old) to interact with their grandparents, even if from afar. Many of our seniors are especially isolated right now, so I thought it would be nice to connect them to kids all across the US for a remote storytime. We've started talking with various nursing homes and linking them up with young families to get a regular remote interaction going. Would love to hear your feedback!
