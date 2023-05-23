Products
GoodListen
Ranked #19 for today

GoodListen

AI-driven audio comprehension for podcasts

Free
Embed
Find your next Podcast with the help of AI. GoodListen is an AI-driven audio comprehension app for podcast creators and listeners. Discover new podcasts, skip to the next exciting chapter, clips or read a quick summary. Try it out now!
Launched in
Spotify
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
 by
GoodListen
DevAssistant.AI
DevAssistant.AI
GoodListen
The makers of GoodListen
About this launch
1review
24
followers
GoodListen by
was hunted by
Seunghun Lee
in Spotify, SaaS, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Seunghun Lee
. Featured on May 23rd, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is GoodListen's first launch.
Upvotes
25
Comments
4
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#79