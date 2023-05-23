Products
Home
→
Product
→
GoodListen
Ranked #19 for today
GoodListen
AI-driven audio comprehension for podcasts
Visit
Upvote 25
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Find your next Podcast with the help of AI. GoodListen is an AI-driven audio comprehension app for podcast creators and listeners. Discover new podcasts, skip to the next exciting chapter, clips or read a quick summary. Try it out now!
Launched in
Spotify
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
by
GoodListen
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"We appreciate your feedback! https://forms.gle/UjYkoho2RLyo8sbo9"
The makers of GoodListen
About this launch
GoodListen
AI-driven audio comprehension for podcasts
1
review
24
followers
Follow for updates
GoodListen by
GoodListen
was hunted by
Seunghun Lee
in
Spotify
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Seunghun Lee
. Featured on May 23rd, 2023.
GoodListen
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is GoodListen's first launch.
Upvotes
25
Comments
4
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#79
