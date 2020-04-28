Discussion
Sara Stamas
Maker
Hey Product Hunters 👋 You might already be familiar with GitKraken 🦑because of our legendary Git GUI and issue/task tracking boards. We’ve been working really hard to develop a new tool in the GitKraken developer productivity suite, and we’re super excited to introduce you to GitKraken Timelines! As a company that’s been making software for nearly two decades, we continued to encounter a problem for which there was no great solution. While Kanban boards like GitKraken Boards are great for keeping track of the numerous tasks that make up a project, ✅they’re not great at summarizing the most important goals or milestones of the project. GitKraken Timelines is designed to show deadlines for major project milestones on a continuous line that represents time. Each milestone flag 🚩allows you to clearly communicate key information so you can keep your team/organization moving towards the same goals. This is really helpful when you think about a software release that has hundreds of tasks, but all you want to communicate to the departments outside of development are the main features. Providing the high-level visibility 👀of a timeline with just the main features and due dates, allows Marketing for example to plan for- and prepare release notes to announce the release. Best of all, it’s free to sign up for GitKraken Timelines at https://timelines.gitkraken.com/! Please let us know what you think; 🙏I’ll be around to answer any questions you may have. Cheers 🍻 Sara
Allows my team to quickly scroll through key mockups and see the progression of an app over time. Great for agile.
