GitHubTree
GitHubTree
Visualize repo structures in tree view.
Visit
Upvote 62
Easily visualize and explore the folder/directory structure of any public GitHub repository. Copy file paths with a single click.
Free
Launch tags:
Open Source
•
Developer Tools
•
GitHub
GitHubTree by
GitHubTree
was hunted by
Ghazi
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Ghazi
. Featured on March 25th, 2025.
GitHubTree
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is GitHubTree's first launch.