GGL.LINK
GGL.LINK
Free Google link shortener
Shorten your Google Drive, Docs, Forms, Sheets, and Maps links with ggl.link – a free, branded successor to Google's goo.gl link shortener (which has been sunsetted by Google and will stop working August 2024 onwards).
About this launch
GGL.LINK
Free Google Link Shortener
0
reviews
18
followers
Follow for updates
GGL.LINK by
GGL.LINK
was hunted by
Steven Tey
in
Web App
,
Marketing
,
SaaS
. Made by
Steven Tey
,
Kiran K
and
Tim Wilson
. Featured on July 19th, 2024.
GGL.LINK
is not rated yet. This is GGL.LINK's first launch.
Upvotes
18
Comments
9
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
