GGL.LINK

Free Google link shortener

Free
Shorten your Google Drive, Docs, Forms, Sheets, and Maps links with ggl.link – a free, branded successor to Google's goo.gl link shortener (which has been sunsetted by Google and will stop working August 2024 onwards).
Launched in
Web App
Marketing
SaaS
 by
About this launch
GGL.LINK by
was hunted by
Steven Tey
in Web App, Marketing, SaaS. Made by
Steven Tey
,
Kiran K
and
Tim Wilson
. Featured on July 19th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is GGL.LINK's first launch.
