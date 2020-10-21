discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Alex Chen
Maker
Hey ProductHunt 👋! We’re Alex, Kumail, Nate, and Phillip, co-founders of Gather. Since April, our team has been working non-stop to try to cure some of the exhaustion from online quarantined interactions. We really miss our friends, and felt that Zoom calls lacked the serendipitous “hallway conversations” you might get in real life, and set out to tackle the problem! That’s why Gather is completely spatial — in our app, you have to be virtually “close” to someone to hear them, which allows for many conversations in one space and wonderful spontaneous interactions. Gather has blossomed into a product that is used for: 🍹 Happy hours and conferences, where large groups of people break off into smaller groups to interact 💻 Remote offices, to work alongside each other and have serendipidous "water cooler" conversations 😊 And much, much more. We've been used for weddings, artist EP launches, university campuses, or just hanging out with friends. So how does Gather work? 🤔 🗺️ Build your map, or choose one of ours! Gather has a wide selection of premade maps to choose from, ranging from a moon pond to a beach side castle. Once you select the environment you want to hang out in, you can… 💡 Place down some objects! In the space, you can place down interactable “objects” such as whiteboards to draw on, youtube videos to watch together, or even games to play together. Go crazy! 😎 Invite your friends! Simply send the link to your friends, and have them join you <3 we’re 100% free up to 25 users Thanks so much for checking us out, we’d love to hang out with you and meet you! Just come to the special space we’ve set up just for product hunters: https://gather.town/app/nO9uzqf6... Lots of love, Alex, Kumail, Nate, and Phillip
Share
Jeffrey LiProduct Ops @ Scale
Great product! Appears like a fun alternative to Zoom at first, but upon closer look, Gather has a number of features that appear to be building towards the Metaverse. Would love to see native games, such as Among Us, within the platform with my avatars.
Share