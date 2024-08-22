Cheers GEO (YC S24)

Cheers GEO (YC S24)

Dominate AI recommendations for local services

5.01 review

149 followers

Visit website
When someone asks ChatGPT for a local service, AI recommends based on reputation, not ads. Cheers optimizes your online presence and turns your employees into a review engine so that AI recommends your business first. Cheers is a part of the YC S24 batch.
This is the 2nd launch from Cheers GEO (YC S24). View more

Cheers GEO

Launching today
Dominate AI recommendations for local services
When someone asks ChatGPT for a local service, AI recommends based on reputation, not ads. Cheers optimizes your online presence and turns your employees into a review engine so that AI recommends your business first.
Cheers GEO gallery image
Cheers GEO gallery image
Cheers GEO gallery image
Cheers GEO gallery image
Cheers GEO gallery image
Cheers GEO gallery image
Payment Required
Launch tags:
MarketingSEOArtificial Intelligence
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Dylan Allen
Maker
📌
Hi Product Hunt! I’m Dylan, one of the co-founders of Cheers. 👋 We were a part of the Summer 24 batch of Y Combinator! I started Cheers two years ago after seeing something frustrating: better local operators were losing to louder/bigger competitors. While at Podium, Weave, and Microsoft Azure, I worked closely with home-service and multi-location local brands. I saw firsthand how hard it was for great teams to get credit online for their actual work. Now, AI is reshaping how customers discover businesses. LLMs rely on reputation signals, not ad budgets, to make recommendations. The best operators deserve to win. Cheers exists to make that possible. We are the full-stack GEO platform. We analyze your online reputation, build a custom optimization strategy, and then drive execution by turning your frontline teams into a reputation engine. Every employee gets the tools to capture positive experiences at the point of service and push them to the 3rd party review sites that AI trusts. Vivint Smart Home used Cheers to generate 70,000+ 5-star reviews in 5 months and now dominates AI recommendations in its service areas. We’d love your thoughts and feedback! Especially if you’re tracking how AI is changing local search and discovery. 👇