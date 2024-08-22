When someone asks ChatGPT for a local service, AI recommends based on reputation, not ads. Cheers optimizes your online presence and turns your employees into a review engine so that AI recommends your business first. Cheers is a part of the YC S24 batch.
This is the 2nd launch from Cheers GEO (YC S24). View more
Dominate AI recommendations for local services
Cheers GEO
Launching today
When someone asks ChatGPT for a local service, AI recommends based on reputation, not ads. Cheers optimizes your online presence and turns your employees into a review engine so that AI recommends your business first.
Payment Required
Launch tags:Marketing•SEO•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team
Cheers GEO (YC S24)