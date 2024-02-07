Products
Galileo AI is a game-changing text-to-UI platform that uses AI to generate mobile and desktop user interfaces. Bring your idea, let AI do the heavy lifting.
Launched in
Design Tools
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
by
Galileo AI
Galileo AI
Generate mobile and desktop interface designs with AI
1
review
412
followers
Follow for updates
Galileo AI by
Galileo AI
was hunted by
Arnaud Benard
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Arnaud Benard
and
Helen Zhou
. Featured on February 7th, 2024.
Galileo AI
is rated
3/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on February 27th, 2023.
Upvotes
65
Comments
16
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
