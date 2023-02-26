Products
Galileo AI
Galileo AI
ChatGPT, but for UI design
Generative AI is coming to user interface design! Galileo AI generates stunning UI designs with just a text prompt, empowering you to design beyond imagination at lightning speed.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
User Experience
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Galileo AI
About this launch
Galileo AI
ChatGPT, but for UI design
Galileo AI by
Galileo AI
was hunted by
Mahesh Shrestha
in
Design Tools
,
User Experience
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Helen Zhou
. Featured on February 27th, 2023.
Galileo AI
is not rated yet. This is Galileo AI's first launch.
