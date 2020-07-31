Discussion
Hey Hunters 👋! We're super excited to launch our beta publicly! Would love to get your support and feedback. ❓Why we built FundStory? We deeply empathize with founders that seek non-dilutive ways to fund their business. We understand that not every tech business is a good fit for venture capital, but the alternatives can be highly fragmented. We also understand that the funding process isn't a one-time event. So our software connects you to capital and guides you through each stage of your funding story: pre, during, and post-funding. 🤔 How it works: Simply set your funding target, stage, and integrate. If you're preparing for financing: "Pre-Funding" FundStory provides analytics and insights based on category benchmarks to help you grow into your desired target over time. If you're ready to access capital: "Funding" FundStory matches you with non-dilutive funding options ranging from: 💵 Term Notes 🤝 Revenue Shares 🏦 Credit Lines 💳 Business Credit 🎖Grants If you're already funded: "Post-Funding" FundStory provides cash flow management and budget allocation tools to help manage the capital into maturity. If you're curious or interested, check us out at https://www.fundstory.com/
