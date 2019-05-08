Fundabit.co

Bringing creator & fans closer together. Fundabit merges recurring-patronage & crypto. Independent creators own their smart contract and thus their audience. It handles the P2P payments and allows for automatic monthly subscriptions from the user's own wallet.
How to Start Your Web3 Membership Business on FundabitFundabit Liberates Creators Step-by-Step So, you've heard of Fundabit's mission to liberate the creative class. Now, anyone can take advantage of the power of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Gain true creative freedom and build a direct/P2P relationship with your fans.
Liberating Subscriptions for CreatorsToday, I'm thrilled to announce the mainnet launch of the Fundabit crowdfunding platform. Its mission is to support creators through recurring cryptocurrency payments. Platforms like Patreon have pioneered a more sustainable form of crowdfunding through smaller but recurring pledges.
