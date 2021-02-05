  1. Home
Fuck You Money Capital

The only fund you get to spend your stonks money

Funny
Investing
Crowdfunding
💰 Did you make bank on $GME, $AMC or anything Elon mentioned? Did you cash in at your startup's IPO?
👉 Think you can invest in this fund? You probably aren't rich enough.
🤑 This could be the fund for you.
Toby Allen
Maker
Startupmill.co
📈 🚀 Did you make a ton of money off $GME or $AMC? Hit Bitcoin at 40k and cashed out? Well I've got the fund for you - This is the one place you can use your Fuck you Money with. Wait what's that you say? "A term used to describe the phenomena of an individual having so much money that they no longer experience any financial insecurity and can boldly say fuck you to almost anyone, unfazed by the consequences of having done so." - Urban Dictionary. 💸 So I created the fund for you! This is the one fund you can invest in and literally not care what we invest in. You'll be told, maybe, someday. It could be in climate change as it could be in the new clubhouse or simply in Kanya's next TikTok - Who knows 🤷‍♂️ Exciting right? We thought so and if you're having any doubts about investing, then you're probably not rich enough. That's ok, there's still Robinhood for you. This is the big boy league. The stonks-rich league. This is where Elon's putting all his Dogecoin winnings. Probably. Would you care if it wasn't true? After all, you're so rich it doesn't matter, so come invest! Welcome to the era of the nouveau stonking rich 🤑 ✌ Toby
Whit Anderson
Early maker w/ lots to learn
HA awesome launch!! I love the design of the site 🙌 looks incredible! Webflow?
Toby Allen
Maker
Startupmill.co
@whit_anderson for once I didn't go with Webflow but with the guys at Dorik
Ash
Shipping 21 products in 2021 🚀
Wow! What a fast build! Way to provide a new service for everyone recently becoming 'tres commas rich'. Can only imagine the companies this will fund 😂
