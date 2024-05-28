Launches
Fryderyk
Fryderyk
Your AI music making partner
Fryderyk is a music making web app with a built-in AI assistant, empowering musicians to integrate AI collaboration into their creative process.
Music
Artificial Intelligence
Maker Tools
Fryderyk
About this launch
Fryderyk by
Fryderyk
was hunted by
Stepan Brychta
Music
Artificial Intelligence
Maker Tools
Stepan Brychta
. Featured on May 29th, 2024.
Fryderyk
is not rated yet. This is Fryderyk's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
