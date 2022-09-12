Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Highlight
See Highlight’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Frontend Monitoring by Highlight
Ranked #16 for today
Frontend Monitoring by Highlight
The best way to monitor the performance of your frontend
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Beyond session replay, Highlight now includes a suite of tools that allows users to monitor the performance of their web app and react to their respective issues quickly.
Launched in
Analytics
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
Highlight
Speech-to-text APIs by AssemblyAI
Ad
APIs to automatically transcribe and understand audio
About this launch
Highlight
Understand and debug customer issues with confidence
5
reviews
1.8K
followers
Follow for updates
Frontend Monitoring by Highlight by
Highlight
was hunted by
Haroon Choudery
in
Analytics
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Haroon Choudery
,
Jay Khatri
,
Vadim Korolik
,
Zane Mayberry
,
Chris Schmitz
and
Jay Khatri
. Featured on September 13th, 2022.
Highlight
is rated
5/5 ★
by 5 users. It first launched on August 4th, 2022.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#41
Report