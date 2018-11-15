Meet the brand new Front! We’ve completely redesigned the Front app to be faster, more intuitive, and help you save more time conquering email with your team. We rebuilt the core workflows of Front to make collaborating on shared conversations simpler with a fresh, modern design, along with a complete app rewrite in React.
This first-time CEO has a 100% approval rating on Glassdoor and her company just made its first acquisitionFront is a shared inbox product that works just like email and is used by companies like Stripe, Shopify, and Dropbox to manage conversations with customers. On Tuesday, Front announced it will further its mission to make work more enjoyable by acquiring the calendar software startup, Meetingbird.
Shared inbox startup Front launches a complete redesignFront is launching a major revamp today. And it starts with a brand new design. Front is now powered by React for the web and desktop app, which should make it easier to add new features down the road. Front hasn't pivoted to become something else. At heart, it remains a multiplayer email client.
Mathilde CollinMakerHiring@collinmathilde · CEO, Frontapp
Hey everyone! I’m the CEO and co-founder of Front. We’ve spent the last 6 months rebuilding Front from the ground up, and I’m thrilled to finally share it with you! Our biggest investment was completely rewriting the app in React for faster performance, a more modern design, and a strong foundation for new features in the future. We also rebuilt the core workflows of Front to make collaborating on shared conversations simpler — emails, SMS texts, social media messages, and more. Now, every user has their own personal workspace for handling Front messages, a clear view into who’s involved in each conversation, and a natively integrated calendar for staying on top of meetings and calls. We’ve also expanded Front’s rules engine to enable more powerful workflows using AND/OR conditions and rules sequences that are easier to maintain when processes change. Can’t wait to hear what you think! Let me know if you have any questions 🙂
