Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Stefan Vetter
Maker
Hi hunters 👋 I am excited to announce the launch of my second product! 🙂 Friendly Automate is a professional 🤖 marketing automation solution that helps companies win more customers with less effort – at startup and SME-friendly rates. 🏆 It is based on Mautic, the winner of the “MarTech Breakthrough Award” 2019 in the category “Best Overall Marketing Automation Platform”. Mautic is the world’s first and most popular open source platform for marketing automation and referred to as the “WordPress of marketing automation”, in reference to its popularity and customizability. 💪 Every plan comes with a 90 minutes onboarding session, regular individual marketing automation training and unlimited support – at no additional cost. 🤝 Friendly Automate offers a simple and fair pricing based on the number of contacts. All plans come with unlimited emails, no initial costs, flexible monthly payments and no minimum terms. It costs up to 500% less than HubSpot’s “Professional” plan at comparable performance. I would love you to check it out! To make the decision easier for you, I am offering an exclusive 🤑 -10% off lifetime discount on all plans with coupon code MEOW, valid TODAY, April 21! You can try Friendly Automate for free for 14 days. I’m looking forward to your feedback!
Upvote (1)Share
Awesome, finally a great and save alternative to the big players like hubspot & co
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
UpvoteShare
Great initiative again. I would love to see how you can bring the "friendly" approach you are suggesting with end-users feedbacks. HubSpot doesn't release share its roadmap though.
Upvote (1)Share
Maker