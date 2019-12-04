Freshsales Mobile CRM

Discussion
Nivas Ravichandran
Hunter
Hello, Hunters! Freshworks is happy to bring you the upgraded Freshsales mobile app for iOS and Android— the one sales tool to take with you when you’re on the go. The experience of using your CRM is transformed now, helping you take advantage of the sheer variety of features in the palm of your hands. With the Freshsales mobile app, connect with your leads, send emails, make phone calls, track your sales deals, update records instantly, and manage your tasks and appointments. The home screen helps you focus on what you need to do in a day. The dashboard pulls up your important notifications including any time-sensitive and overdue tasks and also gives you access into key metrics such as recently assigned leads, open deals, and deals that are closing in the upcoming week. Just what you need to instantly access sales data anytime, anywhere. Enjoy all this and more by installing the Freshsales mobile app today. Give it a spin and let us know your thoughts below!
