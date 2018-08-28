Freshping by Freshworks

Monitor 50 URLs at 1-minute interval & alerts you via email, Slack or SMS when it is down. You’ll also get 5 Public status pages, Multi-user login (upto 30 users), Global latency & Apdex Reporting.
All of the above features are FREE forever.
Reviews
- Pros:
- Love the friendly feel of this monitoring tool. Unlike all other "serious" tools.
- The Reports section is very detailed!Cons:
- None that I can think of
This is going to give a lot of products a run for their money being free and having everything a small to medium sized business needs including monitoring, alerts, multiple check types and even status pages. I'm guessing this would tie in very nicely with the other Freshworks' products as well.Rohit Agarwal has used this product for one month.
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Joe Kurian@joekuriank · Digital Marketing Expert
❤️❤️❤️
Upvote Share·