Freshchat marketplace (by Freshworks)

Srikrishnan Ganesan
Maker
Thanks Nichole for hunting us! Hello Product Hunt! 👋 This is Sri, Product Head at Freshchat (by Freshworks). When we launched Freshchat, we wanted to help your business do one thing — connect faster, easier with prospects and customers through the power of modern messaging. While we believe that messaging takes the front seat in customer engagement, it’s a fact that businesses today use several other tools to collaborate and get work done. The reality is that an agent has several tabs open to access the information and actions they need to serve customers, and managing these tabs is unproductive and frustrating. We’re changing all that. I’m super excited to announce the launch of our new marketplace! The Freshchat marketplace is an app store which is really a one-stop-shop to discover apps and connect with the tools you love. This allows to you customise the Freshchat agent experience and helps you make it your own. Bringing the apps you need inside Freshchat ensures you never need to leave your inbox - leading to more automation, faster resolutions, and happier customers. We’re adding apps to our marketplace everyday. And if you can't find an app you need, we've made it easy to build your own with our developer platform. We’d love to hear feedback. If you have any questions for us, ask away!
