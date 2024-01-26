Products
This is the latest launch from Coupler.io
See Coupler.io’s 2 previous launches →
Free Calendar Dashboard
Free Calendar Dashboard
Get your schedule recap in 3 minutes
Meet Free Calendar Dashboard empowered by Coupler.io that displays all your Google Calendar insights. Check and filter your focus time, meetings, vacations, meeting organizers, and other events. It's fun, free, and easy to set up.
Launched in
Productivity
Analytics
Calendar
by
Coupler.io
Launch discussions
Reviews
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Share your Calendar insights with us and your colleagues. Let's understand who manages your time. "
The makers of Free Calendar Dashboard
About this launch
Coupler.io
Pull your data from various apps to G-Sheets, Looker & more!
36
reviews
65
followers
Follow for updates
Free Calendar Dashboard by
Coupler.io
was hunted by
Ivan Burban
in
Productivity
,
Analytics
,
Calendar
. Made by
Ivan Burban
,
Julia Starun
,
Denys Velykozhon
,
Borys Vasylchuk
,
Olexander Paladiy
and
Dmytro Zaichenko
. Featured on January 26th, 2024.
Coupler.io
is rated
5/5 ★
by 34 users. It first launched on April 21st, 2020.
Upvotes
54
Comments
14
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
