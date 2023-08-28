Products
This is the latest launch from Dover
Free ATS by Dover
The end-to-end hiring platform for startups
Dover's ATS makes it easy for any company to run a world-class recruiting process. Review applications at lightning speed, post to 50+ job boards, send next steps to candidates in one click, create a beautiful careers page in seconds, and much more.
Launched in
Hiring
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
by
Dover
About this launch
Dover
Build your recruiting engine
Free ATS by Dover by
Dover
was hunted by
Anvisha Pai
in
Hiring
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Bret Duntley
,
Davin Hazard
,
Jacky Liang
,
John Holliman
,
Leonard Milea
,
Max McKinley
,
Anvisha Pai
,
Katy Culver
,
Sharon Yeh
,
maxkolysh
and
Michael Lefco
Featured on August 30th, 2023.
Dover
is rated
4.6/5 ★
Dover is rated 4.6/5 ★ by 13 users. It first launched on August 25th, 2020.
