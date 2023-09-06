Products
FRCTNL

Community for fractional developers, designers + marketers

Free
Embed
FRCTNL is a free community of fractional developers, designers, and marketers. We operate on a referral model, where members help swap and share opportunities with each other. We are not a marketplace, and never intermediate.
Launched in
Hiring
Remote Work
Community
 by
About this launch
0
reviews
18
followers
FRCTNL by
was hunted by
Philip I. Thomas
in Hiring, Remote Work, Community. Made by
Philip I. Thomas
. Featured on September 7th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is FRCTNL's first launch.
Upvotes
18
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-