Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Framer Playground

Framer Playground

A new creative coding environment in Framer X.

#1 Product of the DayToday
Featured Embed
Framer Playground is a brand new creative coding environment, available now in Framer X. It’s made up of three parts: a built-in code editor that helps you learn React as you go, an extensive animation library, and comprehensive docs.
Around the web
Prototyping a Switch in Framer, Part IA crash course in code components with the new Framer X API. Welcome to the first part of the Designing a Switch in Framer, a short tutorial series where we'll be creating and using a code component in Framer X. In Part I, we'll: Set up our Framer X workspace.
MediumSteve Ruiz
Framer - Introducing PlaygroundThis release brings a new code editor, animation library and world-class docs-empowering you to invent new interactions through creative coding.
Framer
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Benjamin den Boer
Benjamin den Boer
Makers
Koen Bok
Koen Bok
Niels van Hoorn
Niels van Hoorn
Vladimir Guguiev
Vladimir Guguiev
Benjamin den Boer
Benjamin den Boer
Jorn van Dijk
Jorn van Dijk
Artem Riasnianskyi
Artem Riasnianskyi
Edoardo Mercati
Edoardo Mercati
Matt Perry
Matt Perry
Jonas Treub
Jonas Treub
Valerio Pipolo
Valerio Pipolo
Jordan Robert Dobson
Jordan Robert Dobson
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Benjamin den Boer
Benjamin den BoerMaker@benjaminnathan · Designer
Hey all! We‘re very excited to introduce Framer Playground, a new creative coding environment available right in Framer X. It’s made up of three parts: a built-in code editor that helps you learn React as you go, an extensive animation library, and best-in-class documentation. We can‘t wait to see what you‘ll create.
Upvote (5)·
Andrzej
Andrzej@amslu · thinkering
Congrats on release! @benjaminnathan @koenbok How does it compare to 'Code' section from Framer Classic?
Upvote (1)·
Benjamin den Boer
Benjamin den BoerMaker@benjaminnathan · Designer
@koenbok @amslu Thank you! Framer Classic was great for exploring ideas in code because it allowed you to start new projects quickly, had instant visual feedback, good examples and great error reporting. But it had its limits, too. - It had no implied structure so larger projects were hard to manage. - It was hard to share parts of your projects that would be useful to others. - There was no easy way to repurpose your previous work or parts of it. - It was moving away from popular standards (ES6, React) over time. Framer X was built to solve all of these. It has everything great from Classic plus: - Components give your projects structure. - Components allow you to isolate logic, share and re-use parts of your projects. - It‘s completely based on standards and you can combine it with anything. - Production quality animation library. We always intended X to be better than classic for code too, and we believe it is now. Plus, all code components created in Framer X can be distributed on our Store, either publicly or privately, allowing others to learn and benefit from your work. This ecosystem empowers designers to add interactivity to their projects, even without having to know any code.
Upvote (5)·
Andrzej
Andrzej@amslu · thinkering
@benjaminnathan Reusability and component store sound like right ideas for quicker prototyping. I'd might even try to relearn Framer ;) Any recommendations for react tutorials/courses that would be also useful when learning FramerX?
Upvote ·
Jamie Galbreath
Jamie Galbreath@jamiegalbreath · Made in Scotland. Living in London.
Been digging into this... its a game changer for me...
Upvote (1)·
Addison Schultz
Addison Schultz@addison_schultz · Product Specialist
@jamiegalbreath Super excited that we launched this also! I can't wait to see what everyone will start making :)
Upvote ·