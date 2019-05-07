Framer Playground
A new creative coding environment in Framer X.
#1 Product of the DayToday
Framer Playground is a brand new creative coding environment, available now in Framer X. It’s made up of three parts: a built-in code editor that helps you learn React as you go, an extensive animation library, and comprehensive docs.
Around the web
Prototyping a Switch in Framer, Part IA crash course in code components with the new Framer X API. Welcome to the first part of the Designing a Switch in Framer, a short tutorial series where we'll be creating and using a code component in Framer X. In Part I, we'll: Set up our Framer X workspace.
Medium
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Benjamin den BoerMaker@benjaminnathan · Designer
Hey all! We‘re very excited to introduce Framer Playground, a new creative coding environment available right in Framer X. It’s made up of three parts: a built-in code editor that helps you learn React as you go, an extensive animation library, and best-in-class documentation. We can‘t wait to see what you‘ll create.
Upvote (5)Share·
Andrzej@amslu · thinkering
Congrats on release! @benjaminnathan @koenbok How does it compare to 'Code' section from Framer Classic?
Upvote (1)Share·
Benjamin den BoerMaker@benjaminnathan · Designer
@koenbok @amslu Thank you! Framer Classic was great for exploring ideas in code because it allowed you to start new projects quickly, had instant visual feedback, good examples and great error reporting. But it had its limits, too. - It had no implied structure so larger projects were hard to manage. - It was hard to share parts of your projects that would be useful to others. - There was no easy way to repurpose your previous work or parts of it. - It was moving away from popular standards (ES6, React) over time. Framer X was built to solve all of these. It has everything great from Classic plus: - Components give your projects structure. - Components allow you to isolate logic, share and re-use parts of your projects. - It‘s completely based on standards and you can combine it with anything. - Production quality animation library. We always intended X to be better than classic for code too, and we believe it is now. Plus, all code components created in Framer X can be distributed on our Store, either publicly or privately, allowing others to learn and benefit from your work. This ecosystem empowers designers to add interactivity to their projects, even without having to know any code.
Upvote (5)Share·
Andrzej@amslu · thinkering
@benjaminnathan Reusability and component store sound like right ideas for quicker prototyping. I'd might even try to relearn Framer ;) Any recommendations for react tutorials/courses that would be also useful when learning FramerX?
Upvote Share·
Jamie Galbreath@jamiegalbreath · Made in Scotland. Living in London.
Been digging into this... its a game changer for me...
Upvote (1)Share·
Addison Schultz@addison_schultz · Product Specialist
@jamiegalbreath Super excited that we launched this also! I can't wait to see what everyone will start making :)
Upvote Share·