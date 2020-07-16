Framer Motion 2
Matt Perry
Maker
Hey everyone, I’m excited to share that we have officially launched Framer Motion 2. Now anyone using our animation library can easily animate between layouts and completely separate components. The freshly updated landing page breaks down the new layout animation tools, features real, interactive examples, and lays out the code behind them. Check out the new page — https://bit.ly/32muvIu See the updated API docs — https://bit.ly/3j8IiIe
