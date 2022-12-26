Products
This is the latest launch from The New York Times
See The New York Times’s 24 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Fourth Grader or ChatGPT?
Ranked #15 for today
Fourth Grader or ChatGPT?
Did a Fourth Grader Write This? Or the New Chatbot?
Don’t be surprised if you can’t always tell. Neither could a fourth-grade teacher — or Judy Blume.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Games
by
The New York Times
About this launch
The New York Times
Find breaking news, multimedia, reviews & opinions
Fourth Grader or ChatGPT? by
The New York Times
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Games
. Made by
Aaron Krolik™
. Featured on December 27th, 2022.
The New York Times
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 9 users. It first launched on January 8th, 2014.
Upvotes
3
Comments
3
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#43
