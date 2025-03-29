Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
FormSanitizer
FormSanitizer
Stop spammy form submissions with custom filters.
Visit
Upvote 73
Tired of your website forms getting hammered by spam? I was too! That's why I built FormSanitizer - the simple solution that finally stopped the endless junk. It's the easy way to reclaim your inbox and focus on real submissions.
Payment Required
Launch tags:
Email
•
Developer Tools
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Aha
Ad
The world's first AI influencer marketing team
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
FormSanitizer
Stop spammy form submissions with custom filters.
Follow
73
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
FormSanitizer by
FormSanitizer
was hunted by
Caleb G.
in
Email
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Caleb G.
. Featured on March 31st, 2025.
FormSanitizer
is not rated yet. This is FormSanitizer's first launch.