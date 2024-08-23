Launches
FormBee
Transform feedback into action
FormBee 🐝 is an embeddable script that adds a feedback button to your website. Customize the button's style, colors, and text to match your brand. All feedback is stored in your FormBee dashboard.
Launched in
User Experience
Analytics
Developer Tools
by
About this launch
Transform Feedback into Action with FormBee 🐝✨
FormBee by
was hunted by
Ronald Barnhart
in
User Experience
,
Analytics
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Ronald Barnhart
. Featured on August 27th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is FormBee's first launch.
