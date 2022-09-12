Products
Formance
Ranked #1 for today
Formance
Build & track custom money flows, on a solid foundation
The Open Source & low-code solution for money movements
⚡️ Build any payment scenario using pre-built use case templates
🚀 Operate all your money flows between pay-ins and pay-outs
🔗 Track every transaction on a reliable system-of-record (ledger)
Launched in
Open Source
,
Fintech
,
Developer Tools
by
Formance
About this launch
Formance
Build & track custom money flows, on a solid foundation
Formance by
Formance
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Open Source
,
Fintech
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Clément Salaün
,
Maxence Maireaux
,
Don Goodman-Wilson
,
Anne-Sybille Pradelles
,
Benjamin Andoque
,
Antoine Gelloz
,
Julie - louhde.tech
,
reslene
,
Sofiane Abdelfettah
and
Jules Dupas
. Featured on September 14th, 2022.
Formance
is rated
5/5 ★
by 8 users. This is Formance's first launch.
Upvotes
143
Comments
87
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#25
