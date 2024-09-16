  • Subscribe
    Sales performance management platform for HubSpot users

    Forecastio helps sales teams hit their quotas by setting realistic goals based on historical and current performance, building accurate sales forecasts, and identifying performance gaps early
    Supabase
    Framer
    HubSpot CRM
    About this launch
    Dima Nabok
    Sales, SaaS, Operations
    Dima Nabok
    Alex Zlotko
    Dmytro Chervonyi
    Featured on September 25th, 2024.
