Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Forecastio
Ranked #3 for today
Forecastio
Sales performance management platform for HubSpot users
Visit
Upvote 235
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Forecastio helps sales teams hit their quotas by setting realistic goals based on historical and current performance, building accurate sales forecasts, and identifying performance gaps early
Launched in
Sales
SaaS
Operations
by
Forecastio
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Forecastio
Sales Performance Management Platform for HubSpot Users
0
reviews
252
followers
Follow for updates
Forecastio by
Forecastio
was hunted by
Dima Nabok
in
Sales
,
SaaS
,
Operations
. Made by
Dima Nabok
,
Alex Zlotko
and
Dmytro Chervonyi
. Featured on September 25th, 2024.
Forecastio
is not rated yet. This is Forecastio's first launch.
Upvotes
235
Comments
85
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#22
Report