Fomo Storefront
Social proof for brick and mortar retailers
#5 Product of the DayToday
Since our first launch in 2016, Fomo has dubbed itself the "online equivalent of a busy store." Our new product, Storefront, makes that a reality by converting window shoppers into paying customers.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Ryan Kulp
Maker
hey everyone! this product was inspired by a Fomo customer who wanted to augment a furniture store launch with social proof from their online business. always looking for a challenge, we figured "why not." fast forward a few months, the pilot was successful and we realized more businesses could benefit from showing off digital activity at their physical retail store, cafe, or restaurant. Storefront connects to POS tools, online reviews, and social media to help customers make better buying decisions. if you connect a touch screen monitor, it adds interactivity like scannable "buy now" QR codes, and ROI is trackable inside Google Analytics or the Fomo dashboard. our vision is to give honest entrepreneurs the credibility they deserve.
Upvote (2)Share
@ryanckulp awesome idea!
@ryanckulp brilliant!
Love the idea and execution! This blends the retail spaces with the online world nicely 👍