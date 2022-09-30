Products
FocusRO
FocusRO
ML based employee productivity & time tracking software
Machine learning based employee productivity, distraction & time tracking software. Saves 95% of managers' time to go thru 1000s of screenshots. Employees' privacy is protected by tracking fewer data.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Human Resources
,
Business Intelligence
by
About this launch
FocusRO by
was hunted by
in
Productivity
,
Human Resources
,
Business Intelligence
. Made by
. Featured on October 4th, 2022.
FocusRO
is not rated yet. This is FocusRO's first launch.
