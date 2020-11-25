Flow + Figma

discussion
Travis Kirton
Maker
Artist, Designer, Founder of Flow
Travis here, founder of Flow. An awesome motion design made by designers, for designers, Flow makes it incredibly easy to create beautiful animations. I’ve been working on it for a very long time, and I’m really passionate about the space of design, dev, engineering and art. Over the last few years I’ve been focused making Flow the best design, animation and production tool on the market. Today’s release is a major, MAJOR, moment for us. We are soooo looking forward to seeing brilliant ideas and animations come out of the the forward-thinking, cutting-edge, brilliant creators in the Figma community. Hot takes: - Flow syncs really tightly with Figma, and Sketch. - If you’re working in Illustrator, Affinity, or XD you can select a layer, export an SVGs and import that into Flow. - You drag and drop images, audio, and text. - The interface takes on the best qualities of modern design tools, so you’ll feel right at home. - Animating is so easy… When you move, or edit a layer, Flow will magic animate everything for you. - You can export your animations to all kinds of software – yesssss you can make Lottie files! - More than just creating animations for products, you can try creating a slick social ad for your brand. My team and I will be here all day, so feel free to ask any questions and give us all the feedback! Stay sane. Stay healthy. Stay creative.
Hey all, Andrew here, Strategist @ Flow. Super excited to finally bring this key evolution to you all. Looking forward to everyone's feed back. If you'd love to see Flow in action with some tutorials, check out these links: How to import from Figma: Speed-Tutorial of Figma to Code: How to Animate a Number Counter:
This looks interesting. I think I specially like the fact that the animations can be exported as Lottie. Good job @postfl @amacddesign