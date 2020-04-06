Discussion
ChvDesign
Hi fellow hunters! I follow this tool from the beginning! They start simple by animating SKETCH artboards. Now they truly want to fill the gap between UI animations and developers. Give them a shot they really deserve it and the team is really and fully dedicated and passionate.
Maker
Hi All You Wonderful Hunters! We are really excited to release a super cool feature for Flow, an amazing, easy to learn but powerful tool for creating beautiful UI Animations. Flow now lets you export Lottie and Animated SVG files. **Why Lottie + aSVG?** This feature is a really big deal for us, for 2 reasons: 1) There's finally a bridge from Flow to Android! 2) Anyone interested in UI Animation now doesn't have to learn After Effects! I cover all this and more in the 2 min video about this release ☝️. **About Flow** As I mentioned, Flow is a very powerful animation tool for creating Shippable UI Animations. We have an awesome vid you can watch to learn more (it's an oldie but a goodie). **Shippable UI Animations** You can find an awesome series on going from a design to a shippable UI Animation with our tool, check it out: https://createwithflow.com/learn/ **25% OFF for the Pros** For all you pros out there, use PH2020 to get a discount on a 1-year license. **FREE For Students / Staff / Faculty** Want to get Flow for free? Just check out our education page for the details, sign up, send us some nice animations, and wham, 1 free year... https://createwithflow.com/educa... Okaaaaaay! Thanks for all the ❤︎ T
Maker
Hello everyone, I was one of the developers who worked on the animated SVG export and I'm super excited about the launch! Please feel free to ping me with @OwenDelisle on our Slack channel if you have any questions. Thanks for the support!
The website doesn't work for me on Chrome/Safari desktop. Video doesn't play, Sketch animation (I guess) with the play button on top doesn't start. Everything below the video is blurred (lazy load broken?). Your home.js is broken.
Maker