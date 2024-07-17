Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
This is the latest launch from Flightcontrol
See Flightcontrol’s 2 previous launches
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Flightcontrol

Flightcontrol

The kick-ass PaaS

Free Options
Flightcontrol is a PaaS that deploys to your AWS account. You get 2-6x faster builds, 50-75% cheaper compute, and near perfect reliability. Deploying to your AWS account enables us to leapfrog traditional PaaS on almost every metric.
Launched in
SaaS
Developer Tools
 by
Flightcontrol
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Linear
Productlane
About this launch
Flightcontrol
FlightcontrolDeveloper-first AWS Infrastructure
9reviews
286
followers
Flightcontrol by
Flightcontrol
was hunted by
Brandon Bayer
in SaaS, Developer Tools. Made by
Brandon Bayer
,
Siddharth Suresh
,
Camila Rondinini
,
Blake Bayer
,
Reyna DeLogé
,
Mina Abadir
,
Julian Bauer
and
Tammo Mamedi
. Featured on July 18th, 2024.
Flightcontrol
is rated 5/5 by 9 users. It first launched on March 1st, 2022.
Upvotes
25
Vote chart
Comments
4
Vote chart
Day rank
#30
Week rank
#123