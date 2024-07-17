Launches
This is the latest launch from Flightcontrol
Flightcontrol
Flightcontrol
The kick-ass PaaS
Flightcontrol is a PaaS that deploys to your AWS account. You get 2-6x faster builds, 50-75% cheaper compute, and near perfect reliability. Deploying to your AWS account enables us to leapfrog traditional PaaS on almost every metric.
SaaS
Developer Tools
Flightcontrol
Flightcontrol
Developer-first AWS Infrastructure
Flightcontrol by
Flightcontrol
Brandon Bayer
SaaS
Developer Tools
Brandon Bayer
Siddharth Suresh
Camila Rondinini
Blake Bayer
Reyna DeLogé
Mina Abadir
Julian Bauer
Tammo Mamedi
. Featured on July 18th, 2024.
Flightcontrol
5/5 ★
by 9 users. It first launched on March 1st, 2022.
