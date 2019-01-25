Using AI, Flick is able to suggest the best hashtags to use on Instagram. Flick's hashtags will help you to:
- Reach your target audience on Instagram
- Organically increasing the reach and engagement of your Instagram posts
- Organically grow your Instagram followers
Reviews
- Pros:
Look-alike hashtag simply too awesome to useCons:
Appreciate if I could save hashtag sets for future use
If Flick could introduce a monthly recurring commission affiliate program, I am sure this tool will reach out wider audience and generate high income. A lot of affiliate marketer will be very keen to promote this toolRaymond VY Tan has used this product for one year.
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Loic Alix-BrownMaker@loic_ab · CEO at Flick
Hey, we'd love some feedback! Here is a quick outline on how to use our tool: 1. Input a key word or hashtag into the search box 2. Select your favourite hashtags based on relevance, media count and average amount of posts 3. Export hashtags straight to your clipboard We hope you enjoy Flick as much as we do and can't wait to see you in our community!
Upvote (1)Share·