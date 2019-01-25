Log InSign up
Flick

Grow your Instagram with quality hashtags

Using AI, Flick is able to suggest the best hashtags to use on Instagram. Flick's hashtags will help you to:

- Reach your target audience on Instagram

- Organically increasing the reach and engagement of your Instagram posts

- Organically grow your Instagram followers

Sam King
    Pros: 

    Look-alike hashtag simply too awesome to use

    Cons: 

    Appreciate if I could save hashtag sets for future use

    If Flick could introduce a monthly recurring commission affiliate program, I am sure this tool will reach out wider audience and generate high income. A lot of affiliate marketer will be very keen to promote this tool

    Raymond VY Tan has used this product for one year.
Loic Alix-BrownMaker@loic_ab · CEO at Flick
Hey, we'd love some feedback! Here is a quick outline on how to use our tool: 1. Input a key word or hashtag into the search box 2. Select your favourite hashtags based on relevance, media count and average amount of posts 3. Export hashtags straight to your clipboard We hope you enjoy Flick as much as we do and can't wait to see you in our community!
